Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) CEO Sells $1,959,000.00 in Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hercules Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $19.75 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 57.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

HTGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 110,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

