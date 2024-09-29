Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $299.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.80. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,460.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 607,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 568,238 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 369.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 286,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

