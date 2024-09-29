Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Short Interest Update

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SMCO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 182,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67. The firm has a market cap of $76.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF alerts:

About Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (SMCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that focuses on generating returns while minimizing risk through its proprietary Small & Mid Cap Opportunities investment process (SMCO), which attempts to identify undervalued US stocks in the small- and mid-cap space.

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.