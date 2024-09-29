HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Short Interest Update

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HMN Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.64% of HMN Financial worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HMN Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ HMNF traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.11. 16,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,958. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $22.92. HMN Financial has a one year low of $17.60 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

HMN Financial ( NASDAQ:HMNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

