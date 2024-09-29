HNI (NYSE:HNI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of HNI from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE HNI opened at $52.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. HNI has a 12-month low of $32.70 and a 12-month high of $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $623.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HNI will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 5,299 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $280,635.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,650,180.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven M. Bradford sold 2,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $114,311.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,665.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 134,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,593. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 291,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 37,155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of HNI in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 104,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

Featured Articles

