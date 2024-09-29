Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $214.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Honeywell International to a moderate buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $223.13.

NASDAQ HON opened at $207.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $220.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.65.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

