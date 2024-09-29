IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

IDT Stock Performance

Shares of IDT stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. IDT has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of IDT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDT news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $29,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,519.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 7,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $281,982.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,870 shares of company stock worth $329,880 in the last ninety days. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Featured Stories

