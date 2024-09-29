Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has C$110.00 price target on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$92.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Imperial Oil to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$108.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$99.08.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at C$94.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$95.06. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$72.03 and a 1-year high of C$106.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.94 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.30 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 22.17%. On average, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 8.0042992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 25.16%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

