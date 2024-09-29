Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on INOD. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innodata in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on Innodata from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Innodata Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Shares of INOD opened at $15.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.46 million, a P/E ratio of 265.17 and a beta of 2.32. Innodata has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $21.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata during the second quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Innodata by 11.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Innodata by 19.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

