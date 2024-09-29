Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October to Issue Dividend of $0.55 (BATS:OCTD)

Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.5461 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October Price Performance
Shares of BATS OCTD opened at $24.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37.
About Innovator Premium Income 10 Barrier ETF – October
