Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance
Shares of LOCT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.
Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile
