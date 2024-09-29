Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT) to Issue $0.13 Dividend

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:LOCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1319 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

Shares of LOCT opened at $23.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator Premium Income 15 Buffer ETF – October (LOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective buffer against the first 15% of losses stemming from the decline in the S&P 500 Index. The exposure resets each year in October LOCT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

