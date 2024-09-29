Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3496 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance

APRJ stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

Get Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April alerts:

About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (APRJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys APRJ was launched on Apr 3, 2023 and is managed by Innovator.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.