Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ) Announces Dividend of $0.35

Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April (BATS:APRJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.3496 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April Stock Performance
APRJ stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.
About Innovator Premium Income 30 Barrier ETF – April
