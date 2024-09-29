Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance
BATS EPRF opened at $19.88 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.
About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.