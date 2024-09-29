Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, September 27th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 4th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Stock Performance

BATS EPRF opened at $19.88 on Friday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92.

About Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF

The Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of U.S.-listed, investment grade, fixed-rate preferred issues, with a modified equal weighting. EPRF was launched on May 24, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

