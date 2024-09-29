Insider Buying: BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Senior Officer Buys C$30,550.00 in Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,550.00.
BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of BluMetric Environmental stock opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.40. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.
About BluMetric Environmental
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BluMetric Environmental
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for BluMetric Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BluMetric Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.