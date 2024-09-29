Insider Buying: BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM) Senior Officer Buys C$30,550.00 in Stock

BluMetric Environmental Inc. (CVE:BLM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Daniel Hilton acquired 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,550.00.

BluMetric Environmental Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of BluMetric Environmental stock opened at C$0.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.61 million, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.40. BluMetric Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.67.

BluMetric Environmental

BluMetric Environmental Inc provides solutions for environmental issues worldwide. The company offers professional services in the fields of environmental geosciences and engineering, industrial hygiene, occupational health and safety, renewable energy, water and wastewater treatment, and environmental contracting and management.

