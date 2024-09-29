Insider Selling: Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Major Shareholder Sells $558,002.34 in Stock

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 320,691 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $558,002.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,335,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Carlson Capital, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Carlson Capital, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Glatfelter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $91,000.00.

Glatfelter Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of GLT opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Glatfelter ( NYSE:GLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $329.44 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a negative return on equity of 16.21% and a negative net margin of 5.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Glatfelter in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Glatfelter by 230.0% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 138.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glatfelter in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

