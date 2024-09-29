Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Insider Sells 4,423 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $77.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LBRDA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Broadband

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mango Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,181,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 279.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 82,261 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 388,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,235,000 after purchasing an additional 89,317 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.