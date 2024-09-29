Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Director Sells $76,045.64 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $50.09 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53.
Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
