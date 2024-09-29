Insider Selling: Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK) Director Sells $76,045.64 in Stock

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,274 shares in the company, valued at $250,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Live Group Price Performance

NASDAQ LLYVK opened at $50.09 on Friday. Liberty Live Group has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53.

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Live Group

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Linonia Partnership LP raised its position in Liberty Live Group by 170.1% during the 2nd quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 5,314,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,398,000 after buying an additional 3,346,783 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 984.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,392,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,486 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,393,000. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Live Group by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,942,000 after purchasing an additional 367,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,637,000. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

