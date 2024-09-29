Insider Selling: Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM) Senior Officer Sells C$68,662.50 in Stock

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Scott Victor Andrew Hicks sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$68,662.50.

Lumina Gold Stock Down 3.6 %

CVE LUM opened at C$0.54 on Friday. Lumina Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.32 and a 12 month high of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of C$224.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.54.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

