Insider Selling: Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Insider Sells $53,000.00 in Stock

Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) insider Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emmanuelle Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 24th, Emmanuelle Lee sold 5,000 shares of Mirion Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

Mirion Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:MIR opened at $11.05 on Friday. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.77 million. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.81%. Mirion Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,546,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirion Technologies by 61.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,942,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 1,507,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,738,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after buying an additional 1,071,810 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mirion Technologies by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,223,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

