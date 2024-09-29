Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) CFO Sells $2,880,432.49 in Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 556,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,411,784.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25.

On Thursday, September 19th, Stephen Lazarus sold 294 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $4,924.50.

OSW stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.34 and a beta of 2.14.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $224.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter worth about $773,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,517 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,685,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSW. Truist Financial upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

