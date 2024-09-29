Insider Selling: Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Director Sells 18,926 Shares of Stock

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) Director J. Alberto Arias sold 18,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total value of C$10,534.21.

J. Alberto Arias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 20th, J. Alberto Arias sold 133,902 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$93,475.38.

On Friday, August 23rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 75,704 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total value of C$40,759.03.

On Tuesday, August 6th, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total value of C$24,031.29.

On Wednesday, July 31st, J. Alberto Arias sold 38,798 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$21,067.31.

On Friday, July 26th, J. Alberto Arias sold 83,275 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$45,293.27.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, J. Alberto Arias sold 47,315 shares of Sierra Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total transaction of C$29,146.04.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

TSE:SMT opened at C$0.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$158.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. Sierra Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$0.34 and a one year high of C$1.05.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals ( TSE:SMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$78.71 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

