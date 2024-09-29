Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ICE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.47.

Shares of ICE opened at $158.62 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $104.49 and a twelve month high of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,909.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,675,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock worth $9,508,809. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after buying an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,105,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,119 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,657,000 after acquiring an additional 218,516 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,696,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

