Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 18,755 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 11,523 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SAVA

Institutional Trading of Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 10.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $1,204,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. 38.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAVA stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of -0.63.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.