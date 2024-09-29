Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 18,755 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the average daily volume of 11,523 put options.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
SAVA stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83. Cassava Sciences has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of -0.63.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.57. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
