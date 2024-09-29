IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $251.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IQV

IQVIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IQV opened at $234.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $241.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.