iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 46.1% in September

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the August 31st total of 61,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 58,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 180,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,353. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

