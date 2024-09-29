iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the August 31st total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,922,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXC traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $62.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,785,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,266. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,363,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,313,000 after buying an additional 488,114 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,986,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,354,000 after purchasing an additional 699,813 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,779,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,571 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,224,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,471,000 after purchasing an additional 707,352 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,128,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,792,000 after purchasing an additional 309,397 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

