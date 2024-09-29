Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in September

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 68.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NIPOF remained flat at $481.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $495.62 and its 200 day moving average is $498.47. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a one year low of $481.77 and a one year high of $481.77.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

