John Valentini Sells 36,500 Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Stock

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Valentini sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.03, for a total transaction of C$293,014.70.

John Valentini also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, September 24th, John Valentini sold 10,400 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total transaction of C$82,164.16.

On Thursday, September 12th, John Valentini sold 122,500 shares of Fiera Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$913,347.75.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

Fiera Capital stock opened at C$8.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.56. Fiera Capital Co. has a twelve month low of C$4.32 and a twelve month high of C$9.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.65. The company has a market cap of C$725.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.04. Fiera Capital had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of C$164.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.80 million.

FSZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Fiera Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bankshares cut shares of Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiera Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSZ

Fiera Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.