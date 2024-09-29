Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $599.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $497.36 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.96.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Chemed

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 14.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chemed by 10.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Chemed by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

