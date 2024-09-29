Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,000 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,117,555.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Chemed Stock Performance
Shares of CHE opened at $599.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $497.36 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $575.96.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Chemed Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Chemed
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 14.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Chemed by 10.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its stake in Chemed by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.