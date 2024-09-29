Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

LAKE opened at $20.18 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $148.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.26.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Industries will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAKE. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

