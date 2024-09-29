Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at JMP Securities

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $181.94.

Lennar Stock Up 2.2 %

LEN stock opened at $187.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.25 and a 200-day moving average of $164.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 4.90. Lennar has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Lennar by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

