Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
Liberty Broadband has raised its dividend by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
Shares of LBRDP opened at $24.75 on Friday. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
