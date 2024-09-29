Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lifestore Financial Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.
Lifestore Financial Group Price Performance
Shares of Lifestore Financial Group stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. Lifestore Financial Group has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $42.95.
About Lifestore Financial Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lifestore Financial Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.