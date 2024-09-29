Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Lifestore Financial Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55.

Lifestore Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Lifestore Financial Group stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.61. Lifestore Financial Group has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Get Lifestore Financial Group alerts:

About Lifestore Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.