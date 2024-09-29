Martin P. Connor Sells 5,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $777,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Toll Brothers Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $155.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.08 and a 52-week high of $156.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

