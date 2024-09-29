Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Matrix Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $11.55 on Thursday. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a market cap of $315.42 million, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 195.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 31,817 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 66.3% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,172,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

