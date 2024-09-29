Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Medical Facilities Stock Down 0.8 %
Medical Facilities stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $10.52.
About Medical Facilities
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Medical Facilities
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.