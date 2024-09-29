Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Medical Facilities Stock Down 0.8 %

Medical Facilities stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. Medical Facilities has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $10.52.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

