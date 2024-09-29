MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Now Covered by Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MELI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,180.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,530.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,217.50.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,064.71 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,941.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,710.31. The firm has a market cap of $104.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 35.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

