Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Mercari Stock Performance

MCARY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186. Mercari has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.

Mercari Company Profile

Mercari, Inc plans, develops, and operates Mercari marketplace applications in Japan and the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

