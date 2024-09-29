Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY) Short Interest Update

Mercari, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCARY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Mercari Stock Performance
MCARY stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186. Mercari has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.79.
Mercari Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mercari
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Mercari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.