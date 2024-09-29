Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $635.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $550.00 to $635.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $625.00 to $647.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $591.23.

NASDAQ META opened at $567.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $279.40 and a one year high of $577.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total value of $453,015.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,944,071.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.57, for a total value of $453,015.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,944,071.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.10, for a total transaction of $8,502,988.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,826 shares in the company, valued at $95,113,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,358 shares of company stock valued at $179,431,101 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 527.3% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 122.2% during the second quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

