Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.13% of Mexco Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

