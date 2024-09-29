Michael Raab Sells 3,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $18,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,217,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,390,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Raab sold 35,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $196,350.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $46,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Michael Raab sold 32,225 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $188,838.50.

On Monday, August 12th, Michael Raab sold 1,229 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $7,017.59.

On Monday, July 29th, Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.64, for a total transaction of $169,200.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $44,775.00.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDX opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 39.73% and a negative net margin of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARDX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ardelyx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 1,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More

