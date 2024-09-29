Michael Stephen Mcdonald Sells 56,274 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Michael Stephen Mcdonald sold 56,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total value of C$250,982.04.

TSE BTO opened at C$4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of C$5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.78. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of C$673.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5559748 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on BTO. Scotiabank cut shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.92.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

