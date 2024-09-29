Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $172.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.38.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

MU stock opened at $107.50 on Friday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $63.83 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,931,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,741,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1,916.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 50,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 47,648 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 99,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.