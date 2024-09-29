MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the August 31st total of 71,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:YGMZ opened at $1.25 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides car-hailing and driver management services, and car owner services. The company serves sizeable third-party logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators, as well as other supply chain service providers.

