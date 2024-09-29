Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

