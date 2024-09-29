Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:EDD)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EDD stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average of $4.78. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $5.20.
About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.