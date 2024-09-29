Morgan Stanley Lowers PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on PHINIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

PHINIA Price Performance

PHINIA stock opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.86. PHINIA has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $52.19.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PHINIA will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael Coetzee sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $42,939.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,353.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHINIA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of PHINIA by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

