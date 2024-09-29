Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $21.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $356.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.67 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider J Scott Hall sold 135,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $2,751,046.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 544,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,065,549.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $221,755.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,869 shares of company stock valued at $5,141,842. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,231,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,070,000 after buying an additional 227,843 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,143,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,346 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 399.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,055 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,512,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,182,000 after acquiring an additional 115,963 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,423,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,901,000 after purchasing an additional 366,264 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

