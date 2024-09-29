Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in September

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Naked Wines Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:NWINF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 3,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.
About Naked Wines
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Naked Wines
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.