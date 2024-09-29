Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Short Interest Down 31.0% in September

Naked Wines plc (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Naked Wines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NWINF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 3,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,455. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.71. Naked Wines has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $0.95.

About Naked Wines

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwich, the United Kingdom.

