National Bank Financial Comments on MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for MTY Food Group in a report released on Wednesday, September 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.29 per share.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.14. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of C$303.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$294.10 million.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MTY Food Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.43.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTY opened at C$45.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$40.45 and a 52-week high of C$60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.05.

MTY Food Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

