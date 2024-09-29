National Bankshares Increases Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target to C$11.25

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 88.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Surge Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.25 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Surge Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.93.

Shares of TSE SGY opened at C$5.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$599.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.51 and a twelve month high of C$9.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of C$173.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 0.838256 earnings per share for the current year.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. Its principal properties are located in the areas of Sparky, Southeast Saskatchewan, Carbonates, Valhalla, and Shaunavon in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Zapata Energy Corporation and changed its name to Surge Energy Inc in June 2010.

